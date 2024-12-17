Path of Exile 2 Tops the Steam Charts, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Pre-orders Takes 9th - Sales

Path of Exile 2 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 51, 2024, which ended December 17, 2024.

Pre-orders for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have entered the charts this week in ninth place.

Steam Deck remained in second place, while Helldivers 2, Total War: Warhammer III, and Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in its second week dropped from third to sixth place, while Forza Horizon 4 remained in seventh place. It Takes Two shot up the charts to eighth place and Call of Duty rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Path of Exile 2 Steam Deck Helldivers 2 Total War: Warhammer III Cyberpunk 2077 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Forza Horizon 4 It Takes Two Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Pre-orders Call of Duty

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike Path of Exile 2 Steam Deck Marvel Rivals Helldivers 2 Total War: Warhammer III PUBG: Battlegrounds Cyberpunk 2077 Wargrame Throne and Liberty

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

