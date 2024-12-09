EA Sports FC 25 Once Again Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 7, 2024.

44 percent of sales for EA Sports FC 25 were on the PlayStation 5, followed by the Nintendo Switch at 28 percent, the Xbox Series X at 15 percent., and the PlayStation 4 at 13 percent.

Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to second place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped one spot to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to seventh place and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree fell two spots to sixth place, while Sonic x Shadow Generations is up from ninth to seventh place. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is up six spots to eighth place, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is up two spots to ninth place, and Minecraft rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario Party Jamboree Sonic x Shadow Generations The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Minecraft

