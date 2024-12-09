EA Sports FC 25 Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 390 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 48, 2024, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch version remained in fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is up one spot to second place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) dropped two spots to third place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Star Wars Outlaws

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition The Crew Motorfest Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 25 PC Farming Simulator 25 Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles