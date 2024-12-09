EA Sports FC 25 Tops the Swiss Charts, 3 PlayStation Games Re-Enter Top 10 - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 48th week of 2024.

There were three PlayStation games to re-enter the top 10 this week with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in fifth place, Gran Turismo 7 in sixth place, and Astro Bot in seventh place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree remained in second place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to third place, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is up one spot to fourth place.

Minecraft fell one spot to eighth place, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom remained in ninth place, and Nintendo Switch Sports rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation games, and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gran Turismo 7 Astro Bot Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo Switch Sports

