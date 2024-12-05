Nikoderiko: The Magical World Out Now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Knights Peak and developer VEA GAMES have announced the platforming adventure game, Nikoderiko: The Magical World, is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The game first released in October for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

View the release trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join Niko and Luna on their quest in Nikoderiko: The Magical World, a vibrant platform adventure. When the duo discovers an ancient relic on a magical island, the villainous Grimbald of the Cobring Gems Company snatches it away. To save the island and its tribes, they must navigate seven unique worlds with the help of their animal friends and defeat the Cobring army. With family-friendly design, couch cooperative play, and music by David Wise, Nikoderiko: The Magical World promises a magical, mysterious journey for all ages.

Cooperative Modes

Enjoy single-screen couch cooperative play, bringing friends and family together for a shared gaming experience.

Music

Legendary David Wise (known for his iconic compositions in classic platformers) arranged ALL the music for the game!

Family Gaming

Nikoderiko: The Magical World is for all ages, and offers a magical, mysterious, and festive experience.

Mounts

Collect and summon playable animal friends with unique abilities, serving as both helpful rides for Niko and Luna and valuable allies in battle.

Worlds

Explore unique worlds with lovable characters, friendly areas, epic bosses and various gameplay themes such as minecarts, chase levels and underwater adventures. Each world features iconic landmarks and unique boss-themed areas.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

