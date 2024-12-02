Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 4 - News

Microsoft announced the kart racing game, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, will be added to Xbox Game Pass on Wednesday, December 4.

"Start your engines and get ready to race in 3…2…1…Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 4," reads the announcement from Xbox.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in June 2019, while the original version of the game released for the PlayStation in October 1999.

Start your engines and get ready to race in 3…2…1…



CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED IS COMING TO @XboxGamePass DECEMBER 4! 🏎️ 💨 pic.twitter.com/IdrFeWHabF — Xbox (@Xbox) December 2, 2024

