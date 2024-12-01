Beyond the Ice Palace 2 Launches March 13, 2025 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Publishers PQube and PixelHeart, and developer Storybird Studio have announced the sequel to 1988's Beyond the Ice Palace, Beyond the Ice Palace 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 13, 2025.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on a journey of vengeance and redemption as the “Cursed King,” reclaiming your rightful throne in this action platformer. Wield the chains that once imprisoned you, now transformed into powerful weapons, to vanquish foes, solve puzzles and navigate the treacherous terrain of your shattered kingdom.

Sequel to a Commodore 64 Classic – Beyond The Ice Palace returns to home consoles with a revival of a classic, 36 years after the original release!

– Beyond The Ice Palace returns to home consoles with a revival of a classic, 36 years after the original release! Wield The Chains That Once Imprisoned You – Utilize varied “whip” mechanics, from entwining enemies in combat to skillfully attaching to rings, enabling seamless traversal and satisfying platforming across intricately designed levels.

– Utilize varied “whip” mechanics, from entwining enemies in combat to skillfully attaching to rings, enabling seamless traversal and satisfying platforming across intricately designed levels. Banish Colossal Demons From Your Lands – Test your strategic finesse and precise timing in intense battles that demand skillful maneuvering to overcome tough gigantic foes.

– Test your strategic finesse and precise timing in intense battles that demand skillful maneuvering to overcome tough gigantic foes. A Dark, Harrowing Story – Arise from the forsaken crypts where you were abandoned for death and plunge into the haunting saga of the “Cursed King.” Embark on a perilous quest of vengeance to retrieve the shattered remnants of celestial arrows to break your curse and wreak havoc on your enemies.

– Arise from the forsaken crypts where you were abandoned for death and plunge into the haunting saga of the “Cursed King.” Embark on a perilous quest of vengeance to retrieve the shattered remnants of celestial arrows to break your curse and wreak havoc on your enemies. Discover Hidden Areas and Reclaim Your Kingdom’s Treasures – Uncover the secrets of Beyond The Ice Palace 2 with hidden areas, puzzles and valuable items found amongst the lands.

– Uncover the secrets of Beyond The Ice Palace 2 with hidden areas, puzzles and valuable items found amongst the lands. Upgrade the Cursed King – Uncover elusive “power crystals” and harness their essence to strategically enhance your abilities, gaining an edge on the looming challenges ahead.

Wield the Chains That Once Imprisoned You and Claim Back Your Throne!

Assume the mantle of the “Cursed King” as you embark on a relentless journey of vengeance to reclaim your stolen kingdom. Traverse perilous lands fraught with danger as you hunt for the scattered fragments of celestial arrows, combining them to purge your curse and unlock your true power.

Embrace your newfound strength and command over the chains that once bound you deep within the crypts. Harness this tool to repel, slash, and eviscerate any who dare obstruct your path. Utilise your chains further for navigation, attaching to rings and propelling across chasms to reach new areas.

Discover Hidden Areas and Reclaim Your Kingdom’s Treasures

Explore every inch of your crumbling kingdom, uncovering hidden chambers and clandestine passages teeming with invaluable treasures. Acquire newfound abilities and enhancements as you delve deeper, fortifying yourself for the trials that await.

Collect Crystals and Items to Feed Your Power

As the Cursed King, you will face formidable challenges along our journey. To prepare for these trials, you must enhance your abilities by collecting “Power Crystals.” These crystals can be acquired by finding secret, hidden chests scattered throughout the realm or by accumulating enough wealth to purchase them from merchants’ shops. Once obtained, use your “Power Crystals” wisely to upgrade the following abilities:

Vitality – Increase Your Health Pool.

– Increase Your Health Pool. Physical – Increase Your Stamina.

– Increase Your Stamina. Attack Power – Increase Your Attack Power.

– Increase Your Attack Power. Gastronomy – Increase Your Recoverable Health.

– Increase Your Recoverable Health. Rage – Increase Your Rage Meter.

Banish Colossal Demons from Your Lands

Test your strategic finesse and precise timing in intense battles that demand skillful maneuvering to overcome grueling, gigantic bosses. These monstrous foes will push you to your limits as you look for every strategy to defeat the powerful beasts. Can you overcome them and save your Kingdom from ruin?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles