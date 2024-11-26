S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 48, 2024, which ended November 26, 2024.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 this week. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 debuted in seventh place, while Luma Island came in ninth place.

Steam Deck is up one spot to second place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped one spot to third place, and EA Sports FC 25 is up one spot to fifth place. Farming Simulator 25 in its third week fell from first to sixth place.

Call of Duty dropped two spots to seventh place, while Disney Dreamlight Valley re-entered the top 10 in ninth place. Hearts of Iron IV is down two spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - NEW Steam Deck Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Farming Simulator 25 Call of Duty Luma Island - NEW Disney Dreamlight Valley Hearts of Iron IV

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - NEW Path of Exile 2 Throne and Liberty EA Sports FC 25 Dota 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

