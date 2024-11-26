Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Lego Horizon, and Warcraft II Remastered Debut on the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 17, 2024.

There were three releases in the top 10 with Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake debuting in fourth place, Lego Horizon Adventures in seventh place, and Warcraft II: Remastered in 10th place.

EA Sports FC 25 and Super Mario Party Jamboree are up two spots to second and third places, respectively. NBA 2K25 is up from seventh to fifth place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to sixth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder re-entered the top 10 in eighth place and Mario & Luigi: Brothership in its second week fell from second to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - NEW NBA 2K25 Grand Theft Auto V Lego Horizon Adventures - NEW Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario & Luigi: Brothership Warcraft II: Remastered - NEW

