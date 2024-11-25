Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Had the Biggest Launch Month in Call of Duty History - Sales

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 had the biggest launch month in Call of Duty history.

It was number one in the franchise in terms of total players, hours played, and total matches.

"Thank you to the Call of Duty community for continuing to make the launch of Black Ops 6 one for the records books," said the company.

"In the first 30-days from launch, together you made Black Ops 6 the biggest Call of Duty ever."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on October 25.

