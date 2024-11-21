Action RPG Empyreal Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Secret Mode and developer Silent Games have announced action RPG, Empyreal, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Empyreal is a complex, challenging, feature-rich action RPG.

In a far-flung corner of the galaxy an Expedition arrives on a hitherto unexplored planet to find a colossal Monolith built by a lost civilization. These are no mere ruins: the Monolith is filled with danger, and the Expedition is ill-equipped to unearth the secrets within.

All eyes turn towards an elite mercenary who may succeed where all others have failed.

Venture inside the Monolith and face the automatons that yet remain, remnants of the impossibly ancient civilization that built this unknowable structure. Survive and uncover revelations that transform our understanding of humanity itself.

Features:

Stand against formidable foes; your only hope of victory lies in mastering a unique and complex combat system.

A memorable cast of characters, with personal questlines and multiple endings for each one.

A beautiful but shattered ancient world. Explore breathtaking environments filled with hidden details.

Customize your character with a vast array of equipment and collect armor sets that confer powerful bonuses.

Upgrade and modify the loot you find.

Unlock new abilities to personalize your playstyle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

