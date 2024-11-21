Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 324 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 641,195 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 17, 2024.

The PS5 version of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake debuted in second place with sales of 180,575 units.

Beyblade X: XONE (NS) debuted fifth place with sales of 9,507 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in thirdplace with sales of 32,762 units, Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 15,168 units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,784 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,647 units and Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,771 units. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,551 units. Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 4,445 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 62,158 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 23,672 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,070 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 35 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 641,195 (New) [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 180,575 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 32,762 (442,593) [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 15,168 (78,609) [NSW] Beyblade X: XONE (FuRyu, 11/14/24) – 9,507 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,784 (7,954,332) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,647 (6,055,931) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,771 (3,676,339) [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 4,551 (96,293) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 4,445 (1,051,401)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 38,491 (8,212,932) Switch Lite – 18,416 (6,217,801) PlayStation 5 Pro – 13,878 (91,964) PlayStation 5 – 8,462 (5,271,021) Switch – 5,251 (19,943,681) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,332 (868,569) Xbox Series S – 1,019 (324,097) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,308 (7,949) Xbox Series X – 743 (309,193) PlayStation 4 – 35 (7,928,793)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles