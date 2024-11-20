Bandai Namco Online to Merge With Bandai Namco Entertainment - News

Bandai Namco announced Bandai Namco Online will be merged into Bandai Namco Entertainment as part of an absorption-type merger on April 1, 2025.

Bandai Namco Online was formed in 2009 as a spin-off of Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Gundam Evolution from the company shut down last year, while Blue Protocol will shut down in January 2025. Other titles and business by Bandai Namco Online will be taken over by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Thanks, Gematsu.

