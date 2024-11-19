Bloodshed Releases in Early Access on December 12 - News

Publisher Headup and developer com8com1 Software announced the survivors-like first-person shooter, Bloodshed, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on December 12.

View the Early Access release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bloodshed is an exhilarating fusion of roguelite elements merged with retro-styled visuals and first-person “survivors-like” frenetic combat action: Face endless waves of undead foes, collect experience points, and upgrade your skills and weapons in a battle to survive the night. Even after death, you keep your hard-earned money which can be exchanged for persistent improvements and unlockable content, allowing you to progress further while adding depth to the overall gameplay.

Confront the Devilish Onslaught

Face the malevolent threat of the Cult, whose members are pursuing a sinister plan to resurrect an ancient deity to bring about the apocalypse. Battle countless cultists, undead, demons, and other creatures of the night and send them (back) to their graves!

Each enemy presents a unique challenge and requires its own strategy – and you’d better get ready quickly, because they come in masses!

Improvise, Adapt, and Overcome

Bloodshed boasts a diverse roster of playable characters, each with distinct abilities and playstyles, providing a personalized gameplay experience. With a vast selection of weapons and skills at your disposal, you can experiment with various builds to discover the ideal strategy for your survival.

With a bit of luck and the right strategy you will stand your ground against the hordes of darkness!

Gear Up for the Next Run

Death doesn’t stop you from progressing. Persistent upgrades, unlockable content, and continuous improvement await in Bloodshed, with the ability to exchange hard-earned cash for permanent upgrades. You can also complete optional objectives for unlocking new skills and game features, ensuring each run pushes you further into the depths of the Cult’s dark world.

Prepare For

Engaging FPS Gameplay: Experience fast-paced, intense auto-shooter battles across a variety of biomes.

Experience fast-paced, intense auto-shooter battles across a variety of biomes. Diverse Character Selection: Play as distinct heroes, each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities.

Play as distinct heroes, each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities. Extensive Arsenal: Discover and upgrade numerous weapons and skills to craft the ultimate build.

Discover and upgrade numerous weapons and skills to craft the ultimate build. Permanent Upgrades System: Progress continuously, unlocking permanent character upgrades to boost replayability

Progress continuously, unlocking permanent character upgrades to boost replayability Dynamic Enemy Hordes: Fight against adaptable enemies with unique abilities and attack patterns. Face off against elite foes who offer even more loot!

Fight against adaptable enemies with unique abilities and attack patterns. Face off against elite foes who offer even more loot! Retro Look, Rockin’ Feel: Enjoy pixelated Boomer Shooter graphics and highly dynamic, fluid movement mechanics.

Enjoy pixelated Boomer Shooter graphics and highly dynamic, fluid movement mechanics. Immersive Soundtrack: Dive into the atmospheric world of Bloodshed with an adaptive soundtrack that intensifies the action.

Dive into the atmospheric world of Bloodshed with an adaptive soundtrack that intensifies the action. Visceral Combat: Relish the visually striking gore effects and satisfying combat that elevate every battle.

