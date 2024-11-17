Mario & Luigi: Brothership Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 45 Views

by, posted 8 minutes ago

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 45th week of 2024.

There was one new release in the top 10 with Mario & Luigi: Brothership debuting in second place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree dropped two spots to third place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is down one spot to fourth place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fifth place. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is down one spot to sixth place and Minecraft is up one spot to seventh place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up two spots to eighth place, Dragon Age: The Veilguard fell five spots to ninth place, and Nintendo Switch Sports rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 Mario & Luigi: Brothership - NEW Super Mario Party Jamboree Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Minecraft Super Mario Bros. Wonder Dragon Age: The Veilguard Nintendo Switch Sports

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles