Mario & Luigi: Brothership Debuts in 10th on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 51 Views

by, posted 15 minutes ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 10, 2024.

There was one new release in the top 10 with Mario & Luigi: Brothership debuting in 10th place.

Three Metro games re-entered the charts this week. Metro Exodus came in second, Metro: 2033 Redux took sixth place, and Metro: Last Light Redux came in eighth place.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard in its second week dropped one spot to third place. Battlefield 2042 came in fourth place, NBA 2K25 took fifth place, Grand Theft Auto V came in seventh place, and EA Sports FC 25 is in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Metro Exodus Dragon Age: The Veilguard Battlefield 2042 NBA 2K25 Metro: 2033 Redux Grand Theft Auto V Metro: Last Light Redux EA Sports FC 25 Mario & Luigi: Brothership - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles