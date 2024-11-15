XSEED Games Announces Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation - NewsEvan Norris , posted 8 hours ago / 401 Views
XSEED Games, a publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., confirmed this week that the company will publish Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation in North America. Currently in development by Edelweiss, developers of shoot-'em-up Astebreed and action-platformer/rice-farming sim Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, the title is the first entry in an expanding Sakuna franchise.
Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation will tell a spin-off story focused on the brilliant Princess Kokorowa, Sakuna’s close friend, who is a high-ranking goddess presiding over wheels and inventions from her heavenly home. More information about the game, including platforms and release timing, will be announced at a later date.
2 Comments