Riviera: The Promised Land Remaster Releases November 28 for Switch - News

by, posted 14 hours ago

Sting announced the remaster of Riviera: The Promised Land will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 28 for $34.99.

The game first released in Japan for Switch, iOS, and Android in February, and worldwide for PC via Steam in July.

Read details on the game below:

You can enjoy the remastered version of Riviera: The Promised Land, the first work in the Dept. Heaven Episodes series, on Nintendo Switch!

Equipped with various additional convenient functions, the ease of play has been upgraded!

Full of elements that will satisfy everyone from first-time players to experienced players!

Story

At the behest of Hector, who is one of the Seven Magi, the Grim Angel Ein and his familiar, Rose, along with another Grim Angel named Ledah, all head to Riviera, an island floating in Asgard.

On the way, Ursula, the guardian of the Riviera, appears and is thwarted by the Grim Angels’ intrusion.

Ein, whose memories were sealed by Ursula’s attack, wakes up in Elendia, where the spirits live…

Key Features

Easy-to-operate field exploration!

A unique battle system where your skills are determined by the items you own!

Who are your close comrades? A favorability system that changes depending on your choices!

More than 90 illustrations to liven up events!

Remastered Additional Elements

Background music change function with five types of sound sources!

Play mode with up to 5x speed!

Event skip function!

All illustrations are available in high-definition!

Reliable auto save function!

Ease of play greatly improved by difficulty level and mode selection!

Boost function that allows you to quickly learn skills!

Improved user-friendly interface!

Function to switch voices between Japanese and English!

