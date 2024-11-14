Embracer Group to Divest Easybrain to Miniclip for $1.2 Billion - News

Embracere Group announced it is divesting Easybrain to Miniclip for a consideration of $1.2 billion on a cash and debt free basis. The deal is expected to close in the first months of 2025.

"This transaction transforms Embracer’s financial position and puts us in a stronger position to drive value," said Embracer Group co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors. "Easybrain has been an important part of the Embracer family for over three years, contributing to strong value creation during this time. As Easybrain’s market is transforming, Miniclip is the right strategic buyer to enable the company to stay at the forefront of the ad-driven mobile game industry.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to the founders and senior management Oleg Grushevich, Peter Skoromnyi and Matvey Timoshenko, who remain Embracer shareholders and the fantastic Easybrain team for their contributions to Embracer. I am confident that Easybrain will continue to innovate and achieve sustainable growth in the industry."

Miniclip CEO Saad Choudri added, "We are delighted to welcome Easybrain to Miniclip. We have long admired Easybrain’s ability to build loyal and engaged puzzle game communities. The addition of evergreen franchises like Sudoku.com further reinforces our vision to engage a broad audience of players. Oleg and I have known each other for some time, and we are happy to be able to work together to deliver exceptional experiences for our players. The combination of Miniclip and Easybrain brings us closer to our vision of unleashing the gamer in everyone."

Easybrain CEO Oleg Grushevich stated, "Embracer has been a wonderful home for the Easybrain team—allowing us to focus on our business and grow in our unique way. We’re proud to have contributed to Embracer’s story and strength along the way, and we extend our sincere thanks to Lars for being an exceptional partner who has been supportive and trustworthy throughout.

"Today, Easybrain starts a new chapter, and we are confident that joining forces with Miniclip will enable us to leverage new strengths and deliver even more enriching experiences for our players. This is an inspiring new phase for the Easybrain team, and I’m excited to start working with Saad and look forward to a journey of innovation and growth together."

