Publishing Label Hook Rebranded to 505 Pulse - News

posted 1 hour ago

Digital Bros announced the independent games publishing label Hook has been rebranded to 505 Pulse.

The goal for the rebrand to establish more synergy between 505 Pulse and 505 Games and to enable a closer collaboration between the two companies.

505 Pulse has published Shieldbearer Studios' The Bloodline, Glowlight's The Magical Mixture Mill, Dirigo Games' Kingdom of the Dead, and more. There are several unannounced games 505 Pulse will be publishing in the future.

