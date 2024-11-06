Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - News

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 27, 2024.

Sonic X Shadow Generations debuted in seventh place.

Hogwarts Legacy climbed from eighth to second place and Dirt Rally 2.0 re-entered the top 10 in third place. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero dropped from first to fourth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is up four spots to fifth place.

EA Sports FC 25 is down three spots to sixth place and Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to eighth place. NBA 2K25 fell five spots to ninth place and Fallout 4 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Dirt Rally 2.0 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports FC 25 Sonic X Shadow Generations - NEW Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K25 Fallout 4

