Dragon Age: The Veilguard Debuts in 3rd on the UK Retail Charts, Black Ops 6 Remains in 1st - Sales

1 hour ago

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has debuted in third place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 2, 2024.

There were six other games to debut in the top 40 this week with The Sims 4: Life & Death in seventh place, Life is Strange: Double Exposure in ninth place, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets in 17th place, My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs in 27th place, Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered in 30th place, and Poppy Playtime Triple Pack in 37th place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in its second week remained in first place and EA Sports FC 25 remained in second place for another week.

Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to fourth place, while Super Mario Party Jamboree is down one spot to fifth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to sixth place, Nintendo Switch Sports remained in eighth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up eight spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Age: The Veilguard - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Sims 4: Life & Death - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports Life is Strange: Double Exposure - NEW Super Mario Bros. Wonder

