PS5 Pro Videos Shows Enhancements on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - News

/ 785 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released two videos showcasing the PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

View the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Pro enhanced video below:

View the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Pro enhanced video below:

PlayStation has also released a list of over 50 games that will be PS5 Pro enhanced.

PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles