Showa American Story Releases in 2025 for PS5 and PC - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 2P Games and developer NEKCOM Games announced the road movie-style action RPG, Showa American Story, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in 2025.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Post-apocalyptic "Showa America" and "A teenage girl revived from the dead"

Showa 66, Japan has bought out most of the United States with its strong economic power. A surge of immigration has firmly planted Japanese culture within the American continent. Two cultures are rapidly amalgamated, although conflicts are inevitable, citizens gradually adapt to a life never imagined as time goes by.

However, a mysterious catastrophic incident changes the world drastically. The social order is long gone. An unknown amount of time passes, a teenage girl mysteriously revives from the dead, only to find a brand new wild post-apocalyptic world with zombies, monsters, and human survivors of different backgrounds and beliefs.

What happened to me and the whole world? With many questions in her mind and trying to find answers, Choko embarks on an adventurous journey across the United States that will change her forever.

Fast-paced Exciting and Strategy-based Combat

Second life is not the only thing given to the girl, but also a mysterious and frightening power.

SAS features a free-flowing and brutal combat style. Players will fight against hordes of zombies and monsters, moving, attacking, and dodging in countless fast-paced combat situations. Get ready to dive into the ocean of ketchup!

Melee weapons, ranged weapons, and some... strange weapons. Players are encouraged to choose all kinds of distinguishing weapons that satisfy their combat style and use different attack moves and abilities to fight their way out among different types of zombies, monsters, and bosses.

"Living and become stronger" in "A Journey of 80s Pop Culture"

It's more than just combat in Choko's long journey.

SAS will take the player back to the 80s, a golden era filled with good old memories, to experience the unique scenery of post-apocalyptic "Showa America", while exploring stories of people and survivors of different backgrounds.

Using a big RV as Choko's new home, players will be able to customize and upgrade it, as well as enhance Choko's status and unlock abilities through various enjoyable "Living Activities" gameplay with all kinds of resources found during exploration and combat, such as new weapons, costumes, collectibles, EXPs, and last but not least, unexpected nostalgic mini-games. Live a better life and become stronger, even if it is the end of the world!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles