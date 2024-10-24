Super Mario Party Jamboree Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 227,569 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 20, 2024.

Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 69,078 units.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (PS5) is in fourth place with sales of 12,928 units. Metaphor: ReFantazio (PS5) is in fifth place with sales of 12,492 units and the PS4 version is in ninth place with sales of 4,610 units. Silent Hill 2 (PS5) is in 10th place with sales of 4,287 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) is in third place with sales of 13,273 units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 7,605 units. Minecraft (NS) is down two spots to seventh place with sales of 5,408 units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,665 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 58,853 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 11,315 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,607 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 34 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 227,569 (New) [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (Konami, 10/17/24) – 69,078 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 13,273 (281,312) [PS5] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 10/11/24) – 12,928 (76,850) [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS, 10/11/24) – 12,492 (95,319) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,605 (6,033,177) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,408 (3,657,912) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,665 (7,935,333) [PS4] Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS, 10/11/24) – 4,610 (29,995) [PS5] Silent Hill 2 (Konami, 10/08/24) – 4,287 (33,661)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 37,294 (8,046,039) Switch Lite – 16,911 (6,151,877) PlayStation 5 – 9,649 (5,232,593) Switch – 4,648 (19,922,508) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,666 (861,219) Xbox Series S – 1,460 (321,288) Xbox Series X – 147 (307,834) PlayStation 4 – 34 (7,928,618)

