Yooka-Replaylee is Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and 'Nintendo Platforms' - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Playtonic Games has announced a remastered version of 2017's Yooka-Laylee, Yooka-Replaylee, will be coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and "Nintendo platforms" alongside the previously announced PC via Steam version.

The wording of "Nintendo platforms" suggests the remaster will release for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo's next generation console.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Meet the definitive remastered and enhanced version of the 3D indie platforming collectathon darling, Yooka-Laylee (2017), with the same key creative talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games at the helm and self-published by Playtonic Friends.

Marking the culmination of almost 10 years of Playtonic Experience along with an exciting new beginning for our favorite buddy-duo, Yooka-Replaylee is the result of the growth of the company, the things we have learned while working on other projects as well as the feedback we have taken on board since the original release. Experience the wacky colorful adventure of Yooka and Laylee with an art and animations overhaul, all new challenges, secrets, mechanics, and accessibility options! Our favorite buddy duo has never looked or moved better!

More Beautiful Than Ever

With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favorite buddy duo has never looked or moved better.

New and Improved Challenges

Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!

New Collectible Currency

Capital B’s inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games’ most beloved sentient vending machine.

Navigating the World

Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!

Vendi Has Plenty to Offer

Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.

Revised Controls and Camera

A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly while the new camera controls makes framing the action a breeze.

A Dreamy Orchestral Soundtrack

The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now seriously, clean out those ears.

