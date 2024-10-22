Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Silent Hill 2 Debut on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 301 Views
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 41, 2024, according to SELL.
The PS5 version of the remake of Silent Hill 2 debuted in third place.
EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) dropped from first to second place, while the PS4 version dropped two spots to fourth place. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) dropped from third to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- EA Sports FC 25
- Silent Hill 2
Xbox Series X|S
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- EA Sports FC 25
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - Collector's Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Final Fantasy I-VI Collection - Anniversary Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Final Fantasy I-VI Collection - Anniversary Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- F1 24
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
