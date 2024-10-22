Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Silent Hill 2 Debut on the French Charts - Sales

/ 301 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 41, 2024, according to SELL.

The PS5 version of the remake of Silent Hill 2 debuted in third place.

EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) dropped from first to second place, while the PS4 version dropped two spots to fourth place. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) dropped from third to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero EA Sports FC 25 Silent Hill 2

Xbox Series X|S

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - Collector's Edition

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Final Fantasy I-VI Collection - Anniversary Edition Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Final Fantasy I-VI Collection - Anniversary Edition EA Sports FC 25 PC EA Sports FC 25 Metaphor: ReFantazio F1 24

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles