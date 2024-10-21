Dragon Ball, Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Final Fantasy Debut on the Swiss Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 41st week of 2024.

There were four new releases in the top 10 this week. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero debuted in second place, the remake of Silent Hill 2 debuted in third place, Metaphor: ReFantazio debuted in fifth place, and Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Collection debuted in 10th place.

The rest of the top 10 dropped two spots with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom in fourth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in sixth place, Astro Bot in seventh place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder in eighth place, and Minecraft in ninth place.

There are a total of five multiplatform titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - NEW Silent Hill 2 - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Metaphor: ReFantazio - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Astro Bot Super Mario Bros. Wonder Minecraft Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Collection - NEW

