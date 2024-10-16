Rogue Flight Launches October 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Perp Games and developer Truant Pixel announced the arcade space combat game, Rogue Flight, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 25.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Rogue Flight is a breathtaking arcade space combat game inspired by the landmark style of 80s and 90s prestige anime. Traverse the Sol system and join a flight force voiced by a veteran cast, featuring Japanese talent from Sailor Moon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gundam, Naruto, and One Piece, and English voice talent featured in Overwatch, Fallout 76, League of Legends, and Marvel’s Avengers. Jump into true stylish arcade action with a huge host of spacecraft upgrades, game modes, and multiple narrative paths.

Story

It’s been three years since the world burned. It was ARGUS; the interstellar watchman system given control of the Solar Defense Force.

In a secret facility deep beneath the surface of the Earth, the last vestiges of humanity prepare to launch a daring counterattack.

Take control of an advanced light space fighter and face hordes of enemies in a last-ditch effort to destroy ARGUS and restore peace to the Sol system.

Features:

Featuring a retro 80s to 90s analogue video art style inspired by the golden age of prestige anime.

Stylish high-speed arcade action set across nine unique stages spanning the Sol system.

Utilize incredible aerial acrobatic maneuvers coupled with a dizzying array of weapon types.

Experience a branching narrative path with multiple endings.

Experience a branching narrative path with multiple endings.
Choose from standard arcade and unlockable roguelite game modes which offer greater risks and even greater rewards.

roguelite game modes which offer greater risks and even greater rewards. Personalize your aircraft from over 100 unlockable liveries, as well as 24 badges with multiple color and style combinations.

Customize your loadout from over 40 unlockable aero designs and 40 unlockable weapons from multiple classes with upgradable attributes.

Featuring an original soundtrack featuring renowned video game sound design duo Fat Bard, additional music by Rinn, and an original opening theme with stunning vocals by J-Pop artist Itoki Hana.

Fully voiced in English and Japanese by veteran casts, including English talent from Fallout 76, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Marvel’s Avengers, and Japanese talent from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gundam, Sailor Moon, Naruto, and One Piece.

Fully voiced in English and Japanese by veteran casts, including English talent from Fallout 76, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Marvel's Avengers, and Japanese talent from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gundam, Sailor Moon, Naruto, and One Piece.
Unlockable extras, accolades and more.

Multiple difficulty levels for every player skill.

