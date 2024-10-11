PS5 Best-Seller, Sales Drop For All Consoles - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for August 2024 - Sales

/ 967 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 898,909 units sold for August 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 60.91 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 635,807 units to bring its lifetime sales to 142.69 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 266,930 units to bring their lifetime sales to 29.88 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,390 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.19 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 140,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 70,000 units. PS4 sold 1,038,948 units for the month of August 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 337,039 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 535,979 (-37.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 162,679 units (-37.9%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 326,007 units (-33.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 16,380 units (-87.3%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 129,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 167,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 17,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 8.54 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 5.96 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.66 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for August 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 898,909 ( 60,908,514 ) Switch - 635,807 ( 142,694,476 ) Xbox Series X|S - 266,930 ( 29,881,122 ) PlayStation 4 - 2,390 ( 117,185,621 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for August 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 275,655 Xbox Series X|S - 158,205 Switch - 132,143 PlayStation 4 - 936

Europe hardware estimates for August 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 286,721 Switch - 170,670 Xbox Series X|S - 74,059 PlayStation 4 - 1,038 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for August 2024:

Switch - 321,828 PlayStation 5 - 314,765 Xbox Series X|S - 22,472 PlayStation 4 - 336

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for August 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 21,768 Xbox Series X|S - 12,194 Switch - 11,166 PlayStation 4 - 80

Weekly Sales:

Global August 10, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 217,986 Switch - 175,779

Xbox Series X|S - 74,092 PlayStation 4 - 635

Global August 17, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 192,078 Switch - 154,140

Xbox Series X|S - 64,137 PlayStation 4 - 595

Global August 24, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 265,127 Switch - 140,863

Xbox Series X|S - 60,408 PlayStation 4 - 571

Global August 31, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 223,718 Switch - 165,025

Xbox Series X|S - 68,293 PlayStation 4 - 589

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles