Action RPG Bylina Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Fulqrum Publishing and developer Far Far Games have announced action RPG, Bylina, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in 2025.

Embark on an epic journey to the Far Far Kingdom and challenge Koschei the Deathless to save your immortal soul and become a true hero in Bylina, an action RPG rooted in Slavic folklore and myths. Take on the role of Falconet, a young bogatyr born without hero’s powers, shunned and underestimated by almost everyone around him. Conquer numerous ordeals, overcome insurmountable odds, and become a legendary hero whose tales will be told for ages to come.

Falconet dreams of following in the footsteps of his father, a fabled bogatyr—but during what seems like a simple task, he finds himself in the dark and mysterious Far Far Kingdom where he meets his demise. To his surprise, the young hero is revived by a mysterious spirit with whom he must now share his body. Falconet faces three daunting tasks: reclaim control over his soul, uncover an ancient mystery surrounding his new companion, and save the world from imminent doom.

Explore the World of Slavic Folk Tales

Discover a vibrant and extraordinary world based on Slavic myths and legends. Journey through the Land of Cities, boasting diverse locales—from sunlit forests to gloomy dungeons and imposing castles, each with its own unique features and atmosphere. As soon as you open new areas, prepare to encounter strange local inhabitants, as well as countless challenges, treasures, and puzzles waiting to be solved.

Challenge Powerful Mythical Enemies

Improve your skills by mastering unique techniques and spells, and engage in fierce battles with common bandits, terrifying legendary creatures, and brutal bosses in which every mistake could be your last.

Master a Wide Array of Weapons and Spells

Expand your arsenal, embracing mysterious magical powers as well as a variety of armaments, from swords and shields to spears and bows. Level up, increase your strength, create new items, find and experiment with rare types of armor, and fight back against an ancient evil.

Peer into the Depths of a Soul

The eternal struggle between good and evil is not as obvious and clear-cut as it seems at first glance in the world of Bylina; its inhabitants experience complex inner lives filled with their fears, anxieties, hatred, and scars left by past trials that have shaped them into who they are today. Falconet will have to face not only legions of powerful foes in combat; but also the emotions, feelings and struggles that make a true human soul.

