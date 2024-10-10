PS5 Best-Seller in Europe in September 2024, Software Sales Increase 20% - Sales

Software sales in the tracked Europe markets for the Europe chart for September 2024 increased compared to a year ago, however, hardware sales fell. This is according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

There were 17.6 million video games sold in Europe in September, which is up by over 20 percent year-on-year.

EA Sports FC 25 was the best-selling game for the month with the first two week of sales two percent lower than EA Sports FC 24. Sales for the more expensive premium version, which included early access, are 10 percent higher.

The Crew 2 shot up to second place as the game was discounted to just €1.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 debuted in third place and is already the third best-selling new game of 2024. It is the fastest-selling Warhammer game ever in Europe and after just four weeks in nearly the best-selling Warhammer game in terms of lifetime sales.

Astro Bot debuted in fourth place with sales 34 percent higher than 2022's Sonic Frontiers, 52 percent higher than 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, and 7.5 percent higher than 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

NBA 2K25 debuted in sixth place with sales up one percent compared to NBA 2K24.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom debuted in eighth place. Nintendo does not share digital sales and these figures are only for the first week of availability. Physical sales are 15 percent lower than 2019's The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown debuted in 10th place and Age of Mythology Retold debuted in 12th place. Harry Potter Quidditch Champions debuted in 28th place, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster debuted in 48th place, and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed debuted in 83rd place.

Two previous PS5 exclusives shot up the charts due to the release of the PC versions in September. God of War Ragnarök came in 15th place and Final Fantasy XVI came in 27th place.

Hardware sales for the month of September fell by a massive 18 percent year-on-year to 335,000 consoles sold in the tracked markets. The UK, Germany, and some smaller countries in Europe are not tracked when it comes to the hardware sales.

The PlayStation 5 was comfortably the best-selling console, with sales down 17 percent year-on-year. The Nintendo Switch came in second place, with sales up 1.5 percent year-on-year, likely helped by the Zelda Switch Lite console.

Xbox Series X|S came in third place as sales fell a massive 58 percent year-on-year. It should be noted Starfield released last year, while there was no big Xbox console exclusives released this year.

Sales for accessories and other add-on products dropped 2.4 percent year-over-year to 1.1 million units. The PS5 DualSense remained the best-selling accessory.

Top 10 Games in Europe, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 25 (EA) 2 The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) 3 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Pullup Entertainment) 4 Astro Bot (Sony) 5 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 6 NBA 2K25 (2K Games) 7 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)* 9 The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft) 10 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (Big Ben)

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

