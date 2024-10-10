Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Debuts in 2nd Place on the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 290 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 48,208 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 6, 2024.

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 13,838 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in third place with sales of 9,645 units.

Honey Vibes (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 4,668 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 7,576 units, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,053 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,654 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,553 units, Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,677 units, and EA Sports FC 25 (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 4,602 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 63,807 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 12,551 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 355 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 47 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 48,208 (248,329) [NSW] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (Bandai Namco, 10/03/24) – (New) – 13,838 (13,838) [PS5] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (Bandai Namco, 10/03/24) – (New) – 9,645 (9,645) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,576 (6,019,200) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,053 (7,926,358) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,654 (3,647,809) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,553 (1,438,792) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,677 (3,640,284) [NSW] Honey Vibes (Idea Factory, 10/03/24) – 4,668 (New) [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/24) – 4,602 (17,934)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 38,451 (7,975,492) Switch Lite – 19,331 (6,117,991) PlayStation 5 – 10,246 (5,213,067) Switch – 6,025 (19,913,006) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,305 (857,626) Xbox Series S – 261 (319,539) Xbox Series X – 94 (307,551) PlayStation 4 – 47 (7,928,555)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles