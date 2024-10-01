Assetto Corsa EVO Releases for PC in Early Access on January 16, 2025 - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer KUNOS Simulazioni announced the racing simulation game, Assetto Corsa EVO, will launch for PC via Steam in Early Access on January 16, 2025.

"We know you’ve been eagerly awaiting news on Assetto Corsa EVO launch, and trust us—we’ve been working hard to make sure everything meets our high standards," said KUNOS Simulazioni co-founder and executive manager Marco Massarutto.

"Here at KUNOS, we believe in taking the time to get things just right, and that’s why the Early Access for Assetto Corsa EVO will officially begin on January 16, 2025. Our goal is to ensure the quality that all sim racing enthusiasts rightfully expect from a title like Assetto Corsa EVO. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the continuous and extraordinary support received from our community. We look forward to sharing more exciting news on the project soon!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As with its predecessor, Assetto Corsa EVO will include cars from different classes spanning years of motoring history. From road cars, classics, hypercars, and race cars, each vehicle is reproduced through KUNOS’ advanced system that simulates mechanical, electronic, and aerodynamic performance, raising the bar of realism even higher than Assetto Corsa, arguably one of the most popular driving simulations of the last decade.

Assetto Corsa EVO represents a major leap forward of the Assetto Corsa universe, offering a significantly enriched sim-racing experience. This latest instalment introduces a wealth of features and gameplay modes, only made possible by KUNOS’ new proprietary engine – designed specifically for the racing and automotive genre.

Supporting a full 24-hour race cycle, cutting-edge lighting, dynamic weather and track conditions and photorealistic visuals, Assetto Corsa EVO will be unlike any racing sim seen on any generation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

