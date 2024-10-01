Moss Announces Raiden Fighters Remix Collection - News

Moss has announced Raiden Fighters Remix Collection. Platforms were not revealed.

The collection includes 1996's Raiden Fighters, 1997's Raiden Fighters 2: Operation Hell Dive, and 1998's Raiden Fighters Jet.

View the teaser trailer below:

