Unicorn Overlord Ships Over 1 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher ATLUS and developer Vanillaware announced Unicorn Overlord has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from 500,000 units as of April 1, 2024.

The game released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 8, 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

