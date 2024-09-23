By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Unicorn Overlord Ships Over 1 Million Units Worldwide

Unicorn Overlord Ships Over 1 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 567 Views

Publisher ATLUS and developer Vanillaware announced Unicorn Overlord has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from 500,000 units as of April 1, 2024.

The game released for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|SPlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 8, 2024. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
JRPGfan (8 hours ago)

fantastic game, hopefully goes on to sell many millions more.

  • +1
Chazore (2 hours ago)

Still weird to me how they haven't brought this to PC yet (I know why, it's a goofy excuse from what I've read up on).

  • 0
curl-6 (9 hours ago)

Nice to see a game like this finding an audience; Vanillaware do good work

  • 0