Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

by, posted 8 hours ago

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 37, 2024, according to SELL.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5) has debuted in fifth place.

Astro Bot (PS5) and NBA 2K25 (PS5) in week two dropped one spot to second and third places. Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) in its third week fell from third to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Astro Bot NBA 2K25

Xbox Series X|S

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Star Wars Outlaws Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

PS4 NBA 2K25 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Luigi's Mansion 2 HD PC Minecraft Java & Bedrock Deluxe Edition Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

