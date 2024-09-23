Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 551 Views
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 37, 2024, according to SELL.
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5) has debuted in fifth place.
Astro Bot (PS5) and NBA 2K25 (PS5) in week two dropped one spot to second and third places. Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) in its third week fell from third to fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Astro Bot
- NBA 2K25
Xbox Series X|S
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- NBA 2K25
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Crew Motorfest
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
- Minecraft Java & Bedrock Deluxe Edition
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
