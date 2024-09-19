Devil May Cry Animated Series Premieres in April 2025 on Netflix - News

Netflix announced the Devil May Cry animated series from Korean animation company Studio Mir and creator Adi Shankar will premiere on Netflix in April 2025.

View the teaser trailer below:

