Roguelike Action Game Anomaly President Announced for PC

Developer Phew Phew Games has announced roguelike action game, Anomaly President, for PC via Steam.

The game will first release as an Early Access title, which will include a fully playable game from start to finish. However, the ending will not be complete and not all areas will be accessible. The game will be updated over the course of at least one year to add new content.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Anomaly President is here with its unique presidential roguelike gameplay where you can destroy your enemies in the craziest ways!

Take on the mission to overthrow a president pushing the world toward disaster. But fighting is not enough. To save the world, you must also run for presidency.

Deadly Warrior by Night, Presidential Candidate by Day

Lead a double life in a world of chaos and corruption. By day, you’re a presidential candidate, winning the hearts and minds of the people. By night, you transform into a vigilante warrior, using your weapons to take down the criminal gangs controlled by the current president.

In a world filled with anomalies, you will encounter various enemies and vice president bosses, each with their own unique anomaly power. For example, did you know the president’s PR chief has the power of HEART, making people fall in love with them?! The good news is, by defeating these bosses, you can acquire their anomaly powers!

You Can’t Become President by Yourself; You Need a Team

You need a trustworthy team to run campaigns and empower you on your path to presidency. Choosing the right team is crucial in Anomaly President! They’ll be the ones to help you win the race!

You Need a Base on Your Journey to Presidency

To combat hidden crime syndicates and also run your presidential campaign simultaneously, you need a base that moves with you. Enter the campaign bus!

Design your campaign bus to suit your style and needs! Start from scratch, add unique sections, and create a personalized mobile base for your campaign.

Choose Your Weapon and Anomaly Power!

Special anomaly upgrades you’ll encounter while fighting will shape your warrior identity. You can become a sword master who parries enemies at the right time or transform into a cyber mage dealing mass damage with anomaly powers. In Anomaly President, the choices are plenty!

The best part is, the roguelike structure lets you experiment with all options. Try out different powers and progress with the one that best suits your style! There are many ways to evolve in Anomaly President.

Anomaly President Wants You!

Travel the country, explore new horizons, win the people’s hearts, destroy the current president’s gangs, liberate the people from tyranny, and ultimately get your revenge!

Anomaly President is calling you to action!

