NBA 2K25 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

NBA 2K25 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 8, 2024.

There were three other new releases in the top 10 this week. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has debuted in second place, Astro Bot debuted in third place, and Age of Mythology: Retold debuted in fifth place,

Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to fourth place, Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to sixth place, and Star Wars Outlaws in its second week fell from first to seventh place.

It Takes Two dropped two spots to eighth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in ninth place, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition fell six spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K25 - NEW Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II - NEW Astro Bot - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Age of Mythology: Retold - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Outlaws It Takes Two Red Dead Redemption 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition

