Microsoft is Laying Off Another 650 Employees at Xbox - NewsWilliam D'Angelo
Microsoft has laid off another 650 employees in its gaming division.
This is on top of the 1,900 laid off in January of this year and the closing of Redfall developer Arkane Austin and Mighty DOOM developer Alpha Dog Studios. Tango Gameworks was originally going to be shut down, however, Publisher Krafton acquired the studio and the Hi-Fi Rush IP last month.
The majority of layoffs this time are at "corporate and supporting functions," according to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an internal memo sent to employees obtained by The Verge. No studios are being closed and "no games, devices or experiences are being cancelled."
Read the complete memo by Phil Spencer below:
For the past year, our goal has been to minimize disruption while welcoming new teams and enabling them to do their best work. As part of aligning our post-acquisition team structure and managing our business, we have made the decision to eliminate approximately 650 roles across Microsoft Gaming — mostly corporate and supporting functions — to organize our business for long term success.
I know that this is difficult news to hear. We are deeply grateful for the contributions of our colleagues who are learning they are impacted. In the US, we’re supporting them with exit packages that include severance, extended healthcare, and outplacement services to help with their transition; outside the US packages will differ according to location.
With these changes, our corporate and supporting teams and resources are aligned for sustainable future growth, and can better support our studio teams and business units with programs and resources that can scale to meet their needs. Separately, as part of running the business, there are some impacts to other teams as they adapt to shifting priorities and manage the lifecycle and performance of games. No games, devices or experiences are being cancelled and no studios are being closed as part of these adjustments today.
Throughout our team’s history, we have had great moments, and we have had challenging ones. Today is one of the challenging days. I know that going through more changes like this is hard, but even in the most trying times, this team has been able to come together and show one another care and kindness as we work to continue delivering for our players. We appreciate your support as we navigate these changes and we thank you for your compassion and respect for each other.
Phil
WOW... That Activision buyout really didn't help anything for Xbox
Really could have used that 70 Billion to either buy dozens of smaller studios, support the studios they already had, or secure 3rd party exclusives...
You are thinking like a customer and console enthusiast and not like a shareholder. The shareholders are and still were thrilled by the transaction and that’s all that matters in today’s economy.
Funny enough, I actually have a very significant amount of money invested in the industry lol
These acquisitions are almost entirely done the for the purpose of gaining ownership over IP. Microsoft now has ownership over Banjo, Crash, Spyro, CoD, Skylanders, Candy Crush, and so much more…despite literally having had nothing to do with them.
Well, I'm glad they are all non-gaming positions and that no projects were cancelled, but still incredibly sad to see so many laid off at once.
I think ABK is just going to be forced to adopt the customer service model that the rest of Microsoft uses, which is: lay off every human involved in customer service except those that deal in business to business transactions, replace all customer service reps with AI and knowledge base articles, and then if someone needs human assistance run them in a bot loop until they get frustrated and give up
Sounds like duplicate back office personnel like HR, Finances, IT, Marketing, Purchasing, Logistics, Legal, etc. Not uncommon year or so after an acquisition. That's about the time needed to merge offices for companies this size. Still sucks for those affected. I just hope they got some kind of retention bonus for this period to make the merging happen.