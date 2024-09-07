Star Wars Outlaws Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts, Visions of Mana Debuts in 2nd - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Star Wars Outlaws has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 1, 2024.

Visions of Mana has debuted in second place.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition came in fourth place and Kingdom Come: Deliverance came in eighth place. Both games were outside the top 10 the previous week.

Hogwarts Legacy is up from 10th to third place, Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to fifth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 and It Takes Two re-entered the top 10 in sixth and seventh places, respectively.

The three Borderlands in the top 10 last week fell out of the charts, while this week saw the spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, take ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Star Wars Outlaws - NEW Visions of Mana - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 It Takes Two Kingdom Come: Deliverance Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Sid Meier's Civilization VI

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

