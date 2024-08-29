Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Releases in November for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Dragami Games announced Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November for $44.99.

The game will launch first for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 12 in Americas and Europe, and in Japan and Asia on September 26.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is a remake of the original Lollipop Chainsaw (2012), on which Yoshimi Yasuda lead development as producer. RePOP is a definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content.

Watch Juliet, a descendant of zombie hunters, as she fights alongside her boyfriend and family to stop a zombie apocalypse starting in her high school in Juliet’s 18th Birthday.

When pre-orders will be available is to be announced at a later date.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will also have a physical edition released worldwide. Further details are to be announced at a later date.

Quality of Life Improvements

The resolution of the game has been increased to full HD, and load times have been greatly shortened.

The chainsaw action has been sped up with the introduction of the Chained Hits Hunting system, in which chaining multiple hits in succession increases the player’s attack speed.

The input timings for Combo Actions have been adjusted, to better fit players’ expectations.

Actions have been adjusted, to better fit players’ expectations. Chainsaw Blaster action has been improved with the addition of auto-lock and auto-fire modes that can be toggled, and an increased maximum ammo count of 99.

The player can now immediately use Combo Actions at the start of the game.

Additional Gameplay Content

Separate from Original Mode, RePOP adds RePOP mode, which uses a unique and colorful pop art-inspired art style for damage effects.

RePOP adds RePOP mode, which uses a unique and colorful pop art-inspired art style for damage effects. Unique new chainsaws with distinctly different features have been added.

There are 30 costumes, more than the original game’s costume count. Combined with the addition of 4 new hair colors and 4 new chainsaws, this adds up to 750 different possible combinations.

Juliet’s Room has been expanded with more features.

A Time Attack mode with ranking feature has been added.

