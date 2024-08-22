Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Tops the French Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 32, 2024, according to SELL.

The rest of the top five remained the same with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) in second place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) in third place, Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) in fourth place, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

PS4 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition EA Sports FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Minecraft Java & Bedrock Deluxe Edition The Sims 4 - My Wedding Stories The Sims 4 - Werewolves

