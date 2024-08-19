EA Sports FC 24 Tops the UK Retail Charts, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Takes 2nd Place - Sales

/ 437 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

EA Sports FC 24 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 17, 2024.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to second place, while Minecraft is up one spot to third place and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is up two spots to fourth place.

Mortal Kombat 1 dropped two spots to fifth place, Hogwarts Legacy is up from 10th to sixth place, and Grand Theft Auto V dropped two spots to seventh place.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition is up from 11th to eighth place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in ninth place, and Nintendo Switch Sports dropped two spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Mortal Kombat 1 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch Sports

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles