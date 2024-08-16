PS5 Best-Seller as Sales Fall Over 50% YoY - Europe Hardware Estimates for July 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 250,139 units sold for July 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 19.95 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 144,855 units to bring its lifetime sales to 36.41 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 83,963 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.86 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,388 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.86 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 110,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 15,000 units. PS4 sold 360,352 units for the month of July 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 99,125 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 264,593 (-51.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 52,371 units (-38.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 73,791 units (-33.8%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 5,012 units (-78.3%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 105,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 2,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 4,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.49 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.21 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.51 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for July 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 250,139 ( 19,954,735 ) Switch - 144,855 ( 36,407,564 ) Xbox Series X|S - 83,963 ( 7,856,838 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,388 ( 45,856,208 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe July 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 67,552 Switch - 33,019

Xbox Series X|S - 18,533 PlayStation 4 - 337

Europe July 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 62,465 Switch - 37,835

Xbox Series X|S - 20,110 PlayStation 4 - 363

Europe July 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 59,720 Switch - 37,543

Xbox Series X|S - 21,956 PlayStation 4 - 351

Europe August 3, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 60,402 Switch - 36,458

Xbox Series X|S - 23,364 PlayStation 4 - 337

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

