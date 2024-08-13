Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit Debuts in 8th on the Steam Charts - Sales

by, posted 9 hours ago

Pre-orders for Black Myth: Wukong have taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 33, 2024, which ended August 13, 2024.

Pre-orders for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 shot up the charts this week to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Steam Deck dropped one spot to second place, while Elden Ring remained in third place. Helldivers 2 and God of War re-entered the top 10 in sixth and seventh places, respectively. Baldur's Gate 3 dropped three spots to ninth place and Dead by Daylight fell from fourth to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Steam Deck Elden Ring Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Pre-orders Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Pre-orders Helldivers 2 God of War Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 Dead by Daylight

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Dota 2 The First Descendant Elden Ring Apex Legends Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Pre-orders Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Pre-orders

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

