Caravan SandWitch Releases in September for PS5, Switch, and PC

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Plane Toast announced Caravan SandWitch will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September.

In Caravan SandWitch, embark on a journey across science-fiction Provence-like world, driven by a mystery through your missing sister that unfolds with each step you take.

Interact with the communities on Cigalo, help them with their tasks and meet new people along the way. Take your time to explore the world, whether in your van or on foot.

Life is simple: no combat, no death, no timer, just you, your van, and the world.

Explore a Provence-Like World

Equipped with your van and an array of essential tools, you set out on a quest to find your missing sister. Upgrade your van throughout your adventure and explorations to open up new passages and ruins. From navigating treacherous terrain to uncovering ancient ruins, every step of your journey brings you closer to unraveling the truth behind your sister’s disappearance.

A Hopeful Post-Apocalypse

From a green planet to a desertic one due to human activities and sur-exploitation; discover on Cigalo the impact of humans and its population through your road trip. Meet the Reinetos, an old aboriginal species, the Robots left behind after the planet exploitation, the humans who stayed after everyone left for another planet, and the mysterious SandWitch. All of them live peacefully in Cigalo and help each other in this unwelcome environment.

Meet a Diverse Cast of Characters

As you interact with the diverse characters you meet along the way, you’ll come to understand that your community is your home. Help everyone and contribute your piece to the edifice, enabling everyone to live in harmony in an environment hostile to all civilizations due to over-exploitation.

A Game Developed for All

Plane Toast made huge importance to create a game in which everyone can feel included, representing their vision of a world where communities help each other to overcome the environmental consequences of our world. Caravan SandWitch is written with an inclusive script, that represents a real community with its people and representation.

Accessibility options are available.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

