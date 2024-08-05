Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 102 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 30, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place. Hogwarts Legacy (NS) and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) have re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Edition Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Edition EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Minecraft Java & Bedrock Deluxe Edition The Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion Pack Football Manager 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles