Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts

posted 2 hours ago

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 27, 2024.

The Sims 4: Lovestruck debuted in second place.

EA Sports FC 24 dropped one spot to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD fell two spots to fifth place and Minecraft remained in sixth place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in seventh place and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition climbed up from 17th to eighth place. Elden Ring fell five spots to ninth place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up four spots to 10th place.

There was two other new release in the top 40 this week with DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos debuting in 19th place and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered debuting in 40th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy The Sims 4: Lovestruck - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition Elden Ring Super Mario Bros. Wonder

